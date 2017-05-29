FIX A DRINK ON SAM HUNT’S 15 IN A 30 TOUR

Sam Hunt is coming to Ak-Chin Pavilion on August 19th, and The New KMLE @ 107.9 has your tickets!

Listen for Keywords every hour this weekend.  You’ll not only have a chance to win tickets to the show, but we’ll send you BACKSTAGE to Fix A Drink with Chris Janson too!  Then watch his performance from the side of the stage.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

  • Two (2) tickets to see Sam Hunt, Chris Janson, Maren Morris, and Ryan Follese at Ak-Chin Pavilion on August 19, 2017.
  • The opportunity to Fix A Drink with Chris Janson!

HOW TO WIN:

  • LISTEN all weekend to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning Friday, August 11th until Sunday, August 13th for your keyword.
  • TEXT THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO 22108!
  • Can’t text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” PLUS the Keyword below.

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

