IT’S A FGL & RUSSELL DICKERSON WINNING WEEKEND!

Russell Dickerson just got added to the Florida Georgia Line show on September 10, and your friends at KMLE want to hook you up with an ultimate package for the show!

You Could Win:

Two (2) pit tickets to the FGL show at Ak-Chin Pavilion on September 10

Two (2) meet & greet passes for Chris Lane

Two (2) meet & greet passes and photo op with Russell Dickerson

One (1) autographed poster

One (1) digital copy of Russell Dickerson’s debut album

One (1) commemorative VIP laminate

How to Win:

Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 now through September 4th for the Keyword!

Text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!