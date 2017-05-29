





PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Get ready for great BEER, BBQ and COUNTRY MUSIC! The New KMLE @ 107.9 proudly presents the Driftwood Festival on November 11th at the University of Phoenix Stadium lawn.

The festival includes an incredible line up of the hottest KMLE artists including Kip Moore, Chris Janson, Jerrod Niemann, RaeLynn and Trent Harmon!

Playing host to several Arizona breweries and beyond, festival-goers that are over 21 years old will show up early to receive their complimentary DRIFTWOOD tasting glass to enjoy unlimited complimentary tastings from 1pm-4pm (VIP Early Admission will be from Noon-4pm).

After 4pm Driftwood will be open for all ages.

Children under 7 are free with an adult festival ticket holder after 4pm.

Festival attendees will choose from over 100 craft beers to taste until 4:00 PM (for those 21 and up), and will have the chance to enjoy TONS of Arizona’s Best BBQ. Craft beer, wine and cocktails will be available for those 21 and up to purchase throughout the day. Craft Beer Tastings are three hours and includes thirty (30) 2oz tastings with your admission, and music lasts until 10:00 PM each day.

The University of Phoenix Stadium festival area boasts a sprawling grassy area with several shaded seating spots to relax in all day long.

General Admission and VIP tickets will be available for purchase:

GA: $29, $39, $49, $59

VIP: $99 & $199

PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Your buddies at the New KMLE have your chance to win tickets now through November 11th. CLICK HERE to see all the ways to win!

The festival producers encourage attendees to drink responsibly.