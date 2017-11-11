IT’S A DRIFTWOOD FESTIVAL WINNING WEEKEND!

Driftwood Festival is coming up and your friends at the new KMLE want to hook you up with an awesome VIP package! Listen all weekend for you shot at winning!

You Could Win:

Two (2) VIP 21+ tickets to Driftwood Festival on November 11, 2017

Two (2) meet & greet passes for Kip Moore

Two (2) meet & greet passes for Chris Janson

Two (2) meet & greet passes for Jerod Neimann

Two (2) meet & greet passes for Raelynn

Two (2) meet & greet passes for Trent Harmon

How to Win:

Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 now through October 8th for the Keywords!

Text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!