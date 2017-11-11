IT’S A DRIFTWOOD FESTIVAL WINNING WEEKEND!
Driftwood Festival is coming up and your friends at the new KMLE want to hook you up with an awesome VIP package! Listen all weekend for you shot at winning!
You Could Win:
- Two (2) VIP 21+ tickets to Driftwood Festival on November 11, 2017
- Two (2) meet & greet passes for Kip Moore
- Two (2) meet & greet passes for Chris Janson
- Two (2) meet & greet passes for Jerod Neimann
- Two (2) meet & greet passes for Raelynn
- Two (2) meet & greet passes for Trent Harmon
How to Win:
- Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 now through October 8th for the Keywords!
- Text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!
- Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.
*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!
You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.