WIN A $500 LIVING SPACES GIFT CARD

In need of a living room makeover? Or maybe a new bedroom set? This weekend on KMLE, we want to hook you up with a $500 Living Spaces gift card! Listen all weekend to win Driftwood Festival tickets, and if you win, you’ll qualify for the Living Spaces gift card!

You Could Win:

  • Two (2) tickets to Driftwood Festival on November 11

All winners qualify for the Grand Prize:

  • One (1) $500 Living Spaces Gift Card

How to Win:

  • Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 all weekend for the Keywords!
  • Text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!
  • Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

