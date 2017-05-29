DRIFTWOOD FESTIVAL TEXT CONTEST

The Driftwood Festival lineup is HUGE, and the New KMLE at 107.9 wants to hook you up with a VIP package to the show!

You Could Win:

Two (2) VIP tickets to Driftwood Festival on November 11, 2017 at University of Phoenix Stadium

Two (2) green room passes

Two (2) meet & greet passes for Kip Moore, Chris Janson, Jerrod Neimann, RaeLynn and Trent Harmon

One (1) signed guitar

A $100 Lyft Credit

How to Win:

Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 now through September 1 st for the Keyword!

for the Keyword! Text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!