driftwood DRIFTWOOD FESTIVAL TEXT CONTEST

The Driftwood Festival lineup is HUGE, and the New KMLE at 107.9 wants to hook you up with a VIP package to the show!

You Could Win:

  • Two (2) VIP tickets to Driftwood Festival on November 11, 2017 at University of Phoenix Stadium
  • Two (2) green room passes
  • Two (2) meet & greet passes for Kip Moore, Chris Janson, Jerrod Neimann, RaeLynn and Trent Harmon
  • One (1) signed guitar
  • A $100 Lyft Credit

How to Win:

  • Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 now through September 1st for the Keyword!
  • Text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!
  • Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

