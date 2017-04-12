DIERKS BENTLEY WINNING WEEKEND

dbkmle DIERKS BENTLEY WINNING WEEKEND

Dierks Bentley is coming to Talking Stick Resort Arena this month, and The New KMLE @ 107.9 has your tickets!

Listen for Keywords every hour this weekend.  You’ll not only have a chance to win tickets to the show, but we’ll hook you up with meet & greet passes for Cole Swindell AND Jon Pardi!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

  • Two (2) tickets to see Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi on August 26, 2017
  • Two (2) meet & greet passes for Cole Swindell
  • Two (2) meet & greet passes for Jon Pardi

HOW TO WIN:

  • LISTEN all weekend to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning Friday, August 18th until Sunday, August 20th for your keyword.
  • TEXT THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO 22108!
  • Can’t text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” PLUS the Keyword below.

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests
KMLE Country Live

Listen Live