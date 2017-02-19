CRUSH BREW FESTIVAL

crushbrewfestival2017 kmle 720 CRUSH BREW FESTIVAL

TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE!

This February, join the New KMLE @ 107.9 for Arizona’s Premier Craft Beverage Festival!  It’s CRUSHBREW Craft Beverage Festival!

We love craft beer, craft distilled spirits, small-vineyard wines, hard cider and hand-crafted artisan food, if not always in that order. Our passion for all of the above inspired the CRUSHBREW Craft Beverage Festival, a unique way to bring all of these devoted producers together and share them within our community.

We encourage the CBF state of being; supporting small independent makers who have a story. From the beverages you’ll be sipping to the food you’ll be tasting, CBF have hand selected some of the best in the market. CBF mission is to connect these makers with their audience to continue growing the revolution of craft within our local community. And have fun in the process with fellow enthusiasts while supporting local charities edARTSaz and Southwest Human Development.

Cheers!

Whet your appetite with a SAMPLING of the “who’s who” at CRUSHBREW Craft Beverage Festival!  Check out the vendors providing samples, CLICK HERE!

For all the details about CRUSHBREW Craft Beverage Festival, CLICK HERE!

Keep it on the New KMLE @ 107.9 for your chance to win tickets to CRUSHBREW Craft Beverage Festival. 

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

  • Four pack of VIP Tickets to CRUSHBREW Craft Brew Festival on Sunday, February 19, 2017

How to Win:

  • Just enter below.
  • You must be at least 21 years old to enter and win

[Brewing up the form check back again soon!]

CRUSHBREW Craft Beverage Festival is brought to you by the New KMLE @ 107.9 and:

CRUSH BREW FESTIVAL SERVES ONLY THE soft, smooth taste of FIJI Water!

figi 175 CRUSH BREW FESTIVAL
FIJI, bottled at the source, untouched by man until you unscrew the cap.

Anderson’s Maple Syrup

andersons 175 CRUSH BREW FESTIVAL
Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup is proud to be a part of CRUSHBREW at the Scottsdale Waterfront February 18 and 19, 2017!

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests
KMLE Country Live

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live