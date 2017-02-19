This February, join the New KMLE @ 107.9 for Arizona’s Premier Craft Beverage Festival! It’s CRUSHBREW Craft Beverage Festival!

We love craft beer, craft distilled spirits, small-vineyard wines, hard cider and hand-crafted artisan food, if not always in that order. Our passion for all of the above inspired the CRUSHBREW Craft Beverage Festival, a unique way to bring all of these devoted producers together and share them within our community.

We encourage the CBF state of being; supporting small independent makers who have a story. From the beverages you’ll be sipping to the food you’ll be tasting, CBF have hand selected some of the best in the market. CBF mission is to connect these makers with their audience to continue growing the revolution of craft within our local community. And have fun in the process with fellow enthusiasts while supporting local charities edARTSaz and Southwest Human Development.

Cheers!

Whet your appetite with a SAMPLING of the “who’s who” at CRUSHBREW Craft Beverage Festival! Check out the vendors providing samples, CLICK HERE!

For all the details about CRUSHBREW Craft Beverage Festival, CLICK HERE!

Keep it on the New KMLE @ 107.9 for your chance to win tickets to CRUSHBREW Craft Beverage Festival.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Four pack of VIP Tickets to CRUSHBREW Craft Brew Festival on Sunday, February 19, 2017

How to Win:

Just enter below.

You must be at least 21 years old to enter and win

[Brewing up the form check back again soon!]

CRUSHBREW Craft Beverage Festival is brought to you by the New KMLE @ 107.9 and:

CRUSH BREW FESTIVAL SERVES ONLY THE soft, smooth taste of FIJI Water! FIJI, bottled at the source, untouched by man until you unscrew the cap.