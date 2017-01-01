CODEWORD CASH – Win Your Share Of $250,000 In Cash!

CODEWORD CASH!

Each weekday through Friday, May 5, listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 at 6:15am, 7:15am, 8:15am, 9:15am, 10:15am, 11:15am, 12:15pm, 1:15pm, 2:15pm and 3:15pm for your chance to win $1,000 in cash!

How to Win:

Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 weekdays at 6:15am , 7:15am, 8:15am, 9:15am, 10:15am, 11:15am, 12:15pm, 1:15pm, 2:15pm and 3:15pm now through Friday, May 5th for CODE WORDS every hour!

, and now through Friday, May 5th for CODE WORDS every hour! When given the cue, text the CODE WORD to 80787 for your chance to win!

for your chance to win! Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “80787” AND the CODE WORD below.

One listener will be chosen at random to receive a phone call back.

If you receive a call back after texting the correct CODE WORD, you win $1,000! Win your share of $250,000, just by listening to the New KMLE @ 107.9.

CODEWORD CASH gives you the chance to win $1000 TEN TIMES A DAY: A CBS Radio National Contest!

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.