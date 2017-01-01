CODEWORD CASH – Win Your Share Of $250,000 In Cash!

Country Thunder 2017 - INFO | WIN TICKETS | COUNTRY THUNDER RADIO

CODEWORD CASH!

Each weekday through Friday, May 5, listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 at 6:15am, 7:15am, 8:15am, 9:15am, 10:15am, 11:15am, 12:15pm, 1:15pm, 2:15pm and 3:15pm for your chance to win $1,000 in cash!

How to Win:

  • Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 weekdays at 6:15am, 7:15am, 8:15am, 9:15am, 10:15am, 11:15am, 12:15pm, 1:15pm, 2:15pm and 3:15pm now through Friday, May 5th for CODE WORDS every hour!
  • When given the cue, text the CODE WORD to 80787 for your chance to win!
  • Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “80787” AND the CODE WORD below.

One listener will be chosen at random to receive a phone call back.

If you receive a call back after texting the correct CODE WORD, you win $1,000!  Win your share of $250,000, just by listening to the New KMLE @ 107.9.

CODEWORD CASH gives you the chance to win $1000 TEN TIMES A DAY: A CBS Radio National Contest!

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

CODEWORD CASH runs weekdays from September 12, 2016 through October 14, 2015 from 6:05AM to 3:25PM.  Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (including the District of Columbia), 18 years of age or older.  Employees of CBS Radio, Vibes, their affiliates, ad agencies, sponsors, promo partners, other radio stations and members of their immediate families or households are ineligible.  CBS Radio isn’t responsible for phone, website, or other technical difficulties or acts of God. Our decisions are final.  No purchase necessary.  Void where prohibited.  See Official Rules at our studios and online at www.kmle1079.com. Upon hearing the Code Word and Cue, enter by text message or online within the hour during which the Cue is announced to be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize. Each entry window closes at the end of each hour in which the Cue is announced (0:59:59), regardless of when the Cue airs.

