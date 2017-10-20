Chris & Nina’s BIG Thank You!
Chris & Nina in conjunction with Packages from Home are encouraging the KMLE Nation to write “Thank You” letters to our Troops for the holidays this year through Chris & Nina’s BIG THANK YOU to the Troops from 10/23-11/26.
It’s super-easy to send a letter to the Troops!
How to send a letter:
- Write one and drop it off or mail it to the KMLE Studios at 840 N. Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85004
- Write one and drop it off or mail it to Packages from Home at 5643 N. 52nd Ave. Glendale, AZ 85301
- Submit a letter by completing the electronic form below
- Drop it off at one of our collection sites during regular business hours.
- 1800 N. Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85257
- 1927 E. Baseline Rd. Gilbert, AZ 85233
- 16605 E Palisades Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
- 8449 E McDonald Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
- 1153 W Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282
- 929 E. Broadway Rd. Tempe, AZ 85282
- 11323 E Via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
- Drop it off at one of our collection sites while The New KMLE @ 107.9 is there.
- November 1st from 12:00 PM- 1:00 PM with Nina D. – Paul’s Ace Hardware 1800 N. Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85257
- November 10th from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM with Chris Matthews – Paul’s Ace Hardware 1927 E. Baseline Rd. Gilbert, AZ 85233
- November 16th from 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM with Chris & Nina – Paul’s Ace Hardware 929 E. Broadway Rd. Tempe, AZ 85282
CLICK HERE to get a jump start on your letter!
***If you intend to mail or drop letters off to the radio station – please have an approximate count of how many letters you are dropping off and have them bundled – Thank You!***
Letter Rules:
- Speak from your heart! Tell them why you want to thank them for their service.
- There are no other rules!
Once all the letters are collected, Packages from Home will be sending the letters to the Troops!
