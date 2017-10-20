Chris & Nina’s BIG Thank You!

Chris & Nina in conjunction with Packages from Home are encouraging the KMLE Nation to write “Thank You” letters to our Troops for the holidays this year through Chris & Nina’s BIG THANK YOU to the Troops from 10/23-11/26.

It’s super-easy to send a letter to the Troops!

How to send a letter:

Write one and drop it off or mail it to the KMLE Studios at 840 N. Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85004

Write one and drop it off or mail it to Packages from Home at 5643 N. 52nd Ave. Glendale, AZ 85301

Submit a letter by completing the electronic form below

Drop it off at one of our collection sites during regular business hours. 1800 N. Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85257 1927 E. Baseline Rd. Gilbert, AZ 85233 16605 E Palisades Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268 8449 E McDonald Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 1153 W Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282 929 E. Broadway Rd. Tempe, AZ 85282 11323 E Via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Drop it off at one of our collection sites while The New KMLE @ 107.9 is there. November 1st from 12:00 PM- 1:00 PM with Nina D. – Paul’s Ace Hardware 1800 N. Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85257 November 10th from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM with Chris Matthews – Paul’s Ace Hardware 1927 E. Baseline Rd. Gilbert, AZ 85233 November 16th from 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM with Chris & Nina – Paul’s Ace Hardware 929 E. Broadway Rd. Tempe, AZ 85282



CLICK HERE to get a jump start on your letter!

***If you intend to mail or drop letters off to the radio station – please have an approximate count of how many letters you are dropping off and have them bundled – Thank You!***

Letter Rules:

Speak from your heart! Tell them why you want to thank them for their service.

There are no other rules!

Once all the letters are collected, Packages from Home will be sending the letters to the Troops!