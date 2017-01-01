Chris & Nina are hooking Mom up!

Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort, a leading Phoenix hotel for vacation, business and event guests alike. Enjoy a surplus of perks and amenities coupled with breathtaking mountain vistas, fine dining, exquisite water features, on-site spa, world-class golf and so much more. When considering resorts in Phoenix, Arizona, Tapatio Cliffs sets the standard in beauty, service and convenience.

Enjoy a decadent meal at each of our restaurants and experience Phoenix dining at its best. Contemporary dishes are coupled with stunning city and mountain views at Different Pointe of View, while Cascades Café is ideal for casual dining. The Pointe In Tyme Grille is a long-standing favorite of both guests and locals for traditional favorites

served up with expert skill.

Phoenix Resort Pools and Water Features:

Experience the sun-drenched terraces of The Falls Water Village. Our deluxe water feature includes a 40-foot waterfall and two expansive free-form pools. Reserve one of our 23 private cabanas for private relaxation or lounge on our sun-decks. A 138-foot enclosed waterslide is the crown jewel of the water park.

On-Site Tocaloma Phoenix Spa and Salon:

Reserve any number of indulgent massages, body wraps, facials and more at the Tocaloma Spa & Salon. Full-service facilities also offer a variety of experiences utilizing the finest ingredients indigenous to the Southwest. No vacation is complete without a visit to our versatile on-site spa and salon.

The Lookout Mountain Golf Club: One of the Top Phoenix Golf Resorts

A world-class golf vacation is just steps away at Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix. The Lookout Mountain Golf Club is home to an award-winning course as voted by Golf Digest and the citizens of Arizona. The greens of the course wind their way through picturesque Sonoran Desert terrain and are bordered by the majestic peak of the Phoenix Mountain Preserves. It’s an ideal golf destination near Scottsdale, central Phoenix and the Biltmore Corridor.

Book your summer stay at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort with rates starting from $119 on tapatiocliffshilton.com