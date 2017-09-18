

WIN A BOLD NEW 2018 TOYOTA CAMRY!

What’s better than going on a roadtrip around the Valley with Jared Marshall? How about winning the bold new 2018 Toyota Camry you were ridin’ around in?

Pack a weekend bag and get ready for the KMLE Camry Roadtrip! Three finalists will jump in a bold new 2018 Toyota Camry and roadtrip around the Valley with Jared!

The fun is just beginning! Get ready to turn heads as people see you driving by! We’ll drive to the West Valley, party it up and stay the night in a hotel. Don’t worry, everyone will get their own room!

Saturday morning, it’s onto our first adventure! It’s gonna be a comfortable ride, you may not want to get out! We’ll be exhausted from our day of activities! Just before we check into our hotel for the night, someone will get booted out of the car. Good luck finding your own way home!

We’ve got a couple more adventures in store Sunday before we head back to the KMLE studios. When we get back to the studios someone will win the bold new 2018 Toyota Camry they’ve been riding around the Valley in!

Check out all the ways you can qualify below! Then get your weekend bag packed and we’ll see you on October 13th for the KMLE Toyota Camry Roadtrip!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

A bold new 2018 Toyota Camry SE

THREE WAYS TO ENTER:

Listen to The New KMLE @ 107.9 each weekday beginning September 18, 2017 through Friday, October 6, 2017 at approximately 6:30 AM, 8:30 AM, 12:30 PM, 3:30 PM and 5:30 PM for Keywords! When given the cue, text the keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below. Visit any Valley Toyota Dealer for a unique keyword! Join us at the KMLE Studio on October 13, 2017 to enter on site!

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Must have a valid driver’s license to qualify. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.