AZ STATE FAIR WINNING WEEKEND

IT’S AN ARIZONA STATE FAIR SUPER WINNING WEEKEND!

The weather is starting to cool off, and you know that means the AZ State Fair is on it’s way back to Phoenix! Your friends at the new KMLE @ 107.9 want to hook you up with awesome seats to some of the concerts this year! Check out below what you could win…

You Could Win:

Six (6) tickets to enter the AZ State Fair

Two (2) tickets to see Garry Allan on October 6, 2017

Two (2) tickets to see Billy Currington on October 11, 2017

Two (2) tickets to see Randy Houser on Oct. 19, 2017

Two (2) meet and greet passes with each artist (six total)

How to Win:

Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 now through September 24th for the Keywords!

Text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!