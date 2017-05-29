8 MAN JAM VIP WEEKEND

DID SOMEONE SAY VIP?!

8 Man Jam is finally back for its 8th year on Tuesday, and we want to hook you up with tickets – but that’s not all! Listen all this weekend for a chance to win access to our pre-party and after-party!

You Could Win:

Two (2) tickets to 8 Man Jam at Talking Stick Resort Showroom on August 29, 2017

Two (2) pre-show passes

Two (2) after-show passes

How to Win:

Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 now through August 27 th for the Keyword!

for the Keyword! Text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!