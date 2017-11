Win tickets to the advanced screening of Disney Pixar’s Coco on November 20 at the AMC Arizona Center!

How to win:

Listen to the new KMLE this Monday through Friday!

Listen to Alana Lynn this Monday through Friday!

to Alana Lynn this Monday through Friday! When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: November 20, 2017

Venue: AMC Arizona Center

Address: 565 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information, click here!