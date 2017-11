Badger and the KMLE Krew set up shop at the McDonald’s in Mesa. We played tons of music and gave tickets away to one lucky winner for the Driftwood Festival. We interacted with station listeners and gave away tons of free b’s such as lanyards, cd’s, and stickers. If you missed out on the event click here to view the photos.¬†http://kmle1079.cbslocal.com/photo-galleries/2017/11/10/11-10-2017-mcdonalds-w-badger/