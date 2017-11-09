Country Stars Read Mean Tweets on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

By Hayden Wright

Jimmy Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets” segment gives celebrities the chance to laugh about nasty remarks written about them on Twitter. Last night, country stars confronted their trolls by reading the mean, often illogical things haters wrote on social media.

“I want to throw Blake Shelton off a highway overpass by his legs and watch him get obliterated by a Peterbilt pulling a big stupid house,” Blake Shelton read. Darius Rucker, Lady Antebellum, Cassadee Pope, Chris Stapleton and others also played along.

“Dude from Florida Georgia Line looks like Clayton Kershaw if he gave up on baseball and started making s—– music,” the FGL guys read aloud. Little Big Town also had some Twitter ugliness to share:

“Little Big Town sounds like they threw a bunch of cats in a bag and beat them around with a tennis racquet,” they read.

Watch the hilarious segment here: