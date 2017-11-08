Keith Urban Debuts New Track ‘Female’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Keith Urban has released a new track titled “Female.”

The song, Urban’s first new music since the release of his 2016 album Ripcord, addresses about the way society perceives women and is especially relevant in an era of sexual harassment and rape reports being leveled against celebrities and corporate executives.

In the first verse Urban addresses female stereotypes: “When you hear somebody say somebody hits like a girl how does that hit you?/ Is that such a bad thing?/ When you hear a song that they play saying you run the world, Do you believe it? / Will you live to see it?”

Then, he addresses more serious issues surrounding sexual harassment: “When somebody laughs and implies that she asked for it just ’cause she was wearin’ a skirt/ Aw, is that how that works?/ When somebody talks about ‘It was Adam first’, does that make you second best?/ Or did he save the best for last?”

Check out Keith’s latest below: