Maren Morris Stars in Ryan Hurd’s Romantic ‘Love in a Bar’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Ryan Hurd has shared the official music video for his latest single, “Love in a Bar.”

The black and white clip features Hurd and his real-life fiancée Maren Morris. The pair are seen spending time together at Hurd’s Michigan lakefront house, drinking beers, cruising the lake in a boat and generally enjoying life as country music’s current “it” couple.

“It’s really relaxed,” Hurd explained (via The Boot). “I’m really proud of the song and also getting to showcase a little bit of our relationship and letting people have a little sliver, a window, of what we do on a normal day on vacation or in a special place.”

“And that’s actually where I proposed to Maren, too, was at that same house,” Hurd shared about the location, “so we didn’t reenact anything, but we got to shoot some very familiar things. It was really a special project.”

