Win tickets to Goodguys Car Show!

The new KMLE at 107.9 wants to hook you up with tickets to the Goodguys 20th Southwest Nationals Car Show!

How to Win:

Listen to the new KMLE this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Alana Lynn this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details: 

Date: November 17-19, 2017
Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Address: 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

For more information about the movie, click here!

