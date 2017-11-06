Musicians React to Mass Shooting at Texas Church

It was the deadliest mass shooting in the state's history.
Filed Under: Britney Spears, Darius Rucker, imagine dragons, John Mayer, Josh Groban, Lady Gaga, Rosanne Cash
Photo: Erich Schlegel / Getty Images

By Annie Reuter

On Sunday afternoon (Nov. 5), a gunman open fired at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing at least 26 people. It was the deadliest mass shooting in the state’s history (via CBS News). Many artists reacted to the news on social media and urged for tougher gun laws.

Related: Man Shot Outside of Jason Aldean Show in Mississippi

While Lady Gaga sent prayers to the state, she also wrote that she’ll be praying for gun control. Meanwhile, Josh Groban urged for action.

“If you respond to these attacks with prayers but no action, you are protecting the next murderer,” he wrote.

The church massacre comes a month after another gunman open fired in Las Vegas at Route 91 Harvest Festival killing nearly 60 country fans in attendance at the concert.

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests

Listen Live