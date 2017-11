By Scott T. Sterling

Luke Bryan has shared a brand new song, “Most People Are Good.”

The song is the latest from Bryan’s forthcoming full-length, What Makes You Country, due to debut on Dec. 8. It’s a warm, heartfelt tune full of rich imagery and down-home idealism.

“Most People Are Good” follows the most recent advance track from Bryan’s new album, “Light It Up.”

Check out Bryan’s latest below.