5 Best Songs on Blake Shelton’s ‘Texoma Shore’

By Annie Reuter

Blake Shelton dropped his 11th studio album today and it contains plenty of ballads the country singer is known and loved for as well as several fun, up-tempo tracks that showcase his big personality. Meanwhile, girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s influence can be heard on several of the songs including “Turnin’ Me On” where shouts out her “Revlon red” lips.

One of the songs, “At the House,” helped the singer decide to name his latest project Texoma Shore. As the singer explains, he and Stefani were spending a lot of time over the summer on Lake Texoma.

“There was one week in particular where it was just Gwen and I out there just basically hanging out,” he recalls. “We finally had some time off, so we went out on the water every day, went back up to the house every night and just had one of the greatest times of my life.”

Many of these life moments are showcased throughout Texoma Shore. Here are our five favorites on Shelton’s new album:

“Turnin’ Me On”

The only song Shelton penned on the album, “Turnin’ Me On” also happens to be the sexiest track featured on the release. “Her kisses taste like whiskey / Burnin’ through my veins,” Shelton croons at the song’s start. Obviously talking about Gwen, later there’s a mention of his girlfriend’s “Revlon red” lips.

“Knows how to set me on fire / She’s always holdin’ the match / And when my body’s beside hers / There ain’t no turnin’ back / She’s Revlon red in the blackest night / Lighting up the room in the world just like / She’s turnin’ me on,” he sings.

“I’ll Name the Dogs”

One of Shelton’s best singles in recent memory, “I’ll Name the Dogs” is a sweet sentiment that has the singer ready to take a relationship to the next level. With it’s vivid imagery and Shelton’s smooth singing style, “I’ll Name the Dogs” is a song that will no doubt become a timeless hit for the singer.

“You plant the flowers, I’ll plant the kisses / Baby, let’s get right down to business / I’ll hang the pictures, you hang the stars / You pick the paint, I’ll pick the guitar / Sing you a song out there with the crickets and the frogs / You name the babies and I’ll name the dogs,” he sings.

“Beside You Babe”

This song once again showcases Shelton’s sentimental side. Singing of dancing with his baby, on “Beside You Babe” he promises, “I’ll be right beside you baby ’til the end of time.” Throughout the track he sings of marriage and calling his lady’s father to ask for her hand in life. While he and Stefani have yet to share details on their possible future wedding, this song is enough to get fans thinking wedding bells may be in the not so distant future for the two singers.

“The Wave”

The perfect summer song, Shelton takes listeners to the beach on the picturesque “The Wave” as he sings of being lost before he found his significant other. “I was a castaway with no land / I drew a broken heart in the sand / And you were the wave that washed it all away,” he sings on the heartfelt ballad.

“Hangover Due”

On this feel-good tune, Shelton croons about slipping away to spend the night with a woman at the bar as they are “Hangover Due.” It’s a song about mixing some alcohol with some loving, Shelton’s sexy come-ons are in full force on this soulful ballad bound to get the listener’s feet tapping along.

“I Lived”

The most introspective song on the album, “I Lived” tells the tale of a life well lived. The song paints the picture of a man looking back on memories of days spent with his grandfather, late nights with his childhood friends and making money by mowing the lawn in his youth. “That’s just the kind of life that made me who I am,” Shelton sings convincingly.