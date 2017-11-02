Win tickets to join KMLE for a Justice League Theatre Takeover!

The New KMLE 107.9 is taking over Roadhouse Cinemas for a private screening of Justice League and we want you to join us!

A direct sequel to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, with additional direction by Joss Whedon, and brings back the live-action superhero trio of Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. They’re joined by Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg, as well as Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, and Ciaran Hinds as the film’s villain, Steppenwolf.

What You Could Win:

4 tickets to a private screening of Justice League hosted by KMLE Country and sponsored by Metro PCS

How to Qualify:

Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 weekdays November 6 through November 17, 2017

When given the cue to call- dial 602-260-1079

Be the selected caller for your chance to win!

Event Details:

Saturday November 18, 2017 at 9:00 AM

Located at Roadhouse Cinemas in Scottsdale

Event hosted by KMLE Country 107.9