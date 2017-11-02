Kid Rock Denounces Former Publicist Accused of Sexual Assault

By Scott T. Sterling

Kid Rock has called out his disgraced former publicist, Kirt Webster, in a scathing email written to music industry blogger, Bob Lefsetz.

“I hope to god this (expletive) he is being accused of is not true as he has been nothing but a good friend to me,” Rock said in the email to Lefsetz (via The Detroit News), confirming that he has terminated his professional relationship with Webster. “But if it comes to light that it is, I will be the first to cut the head off the snake.”

“We (BMG) canceled his and his companies (sic) services upon not only hearing about these, but other rumors that are starting to swirl,” he continued.

“Unfortunately, I believe sexual harassment is like cancer,” Rock added. “We all know someone affected by it and it has to stop.”

Kid Rock is the latest former high-profile client of Webster’s to walk away from the publicist, including Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Billy Ray Cyrus and the Oak Ridge Boys.

Webster has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting country musician Austin Rick, who performed under the name Austin Cody.