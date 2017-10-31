Happy Halloween Deals 2017! Take Advantage Today! [LIST]

It’s Halloween and there are some really good deals you can take advantage of around Phoenix. These are some of the specials going on today…

Krispy Kreme: Come into a participating location wearing a costume and get a free doughnut of your choice.

Redbox: Get a free one-day DVD rental or $1.50 off a Blu-Ray or video game rental when you text RETURN to 727272. The code expires November 4th.

Applebee’s: Some locations are offering families with costume-wearing kids 12 and younger two free kids’ meals with the purchase of an adult entree.

IHOP: From 7am to 10pm today at participating restaurants, kids 12 and younger get a free Scary Face pancake.

Chuck E. Cheese: Participating locations are giving away free slices of Candy Corn Pizza on the hour from four to eight tonight. And kids wearing costumes get 50 free tickets!

BurgerFi: Come in wearing a costume at participating locations today for a free small custard.

Chipotle – They’re bringing back their BOOrito deal today, come in wearing a costume from three to close and get a burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos for only $3!

Papa John’s: Use promo code CREEPY to get a free medium one-topping pizza with a $15 regular-price purchase.

Pizza Hut: Save 25% off pizzas with promo code SCARYGOOD25.

Sprinkles: Come in wearing a costume today to save 50% off a mini BOO box sampler.