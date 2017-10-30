Win tickets to GoodGuys Car Show!

The new KMLE at 107.9 wants to hook you up with tickets to the Good Guys 20th Southwest Nationals Car Show!
How to Win:
Listen to the new KMLE this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Jared Marshall this Monday through Friday!
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details:
Date: November 17-19, 2017
Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Address: 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
