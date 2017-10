AZ Central’s Food & Wine experience at Salt River Fields is coming up, and we want to send you and a friend to check it out!

How to Win

Listen To KMLE 107.9 this Monday through Friday!

Tune into Jared Marshall this Monday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-9494.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: November 4-5, 2017

Venue: Salt River Fields

Address: 7555 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

For more information, click here!