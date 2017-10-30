Win Driftwood Festival Tickets!

The new KMLE at 107.9 is giving you a chance to win tickets to Driftwood Festival this week! PLUS, all winners qualify for the grand prize – two premium tickets to the PIR CAN-AM race on November 12!

How to Win:

Listen to KMLE 107.9 ALL this week!

  • Listen to Nina & Chad this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: November 11, 2017
  • Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium
  • Address: 1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305

For more information, click here.

