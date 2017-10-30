Country Thunder Ticket Tag!

Country Thunder IS BACK! This year’s lineup includes the hottest names in country like Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Toby Keith, Cole Swindell, and more! Play Ticket Tag with us this week for your chance to win tickets!

How to Win:

Listen to KMLE in the mornings this Monday through Friday!

Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 weekdays October 30th until November 3rd, during 6:00 a.m., 8:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Be the correct caller to get through the studio line at 602-260-1079

First caller of the day in the 6:00 a.m. hour automatically wins 2 one-day passes to Country Thunder

The next caller (and callers throughout the rest of the day) must know the previous winner’s first name and city of where he/she lives in order to “tag” in to the contest and win!

All qualifiers are in the running to receive the ultimate experience, including 4-day passes, a campsite pass, a meet & greet with the artist of your choice, and a $100 Visa gift card!

The Ticket Tag resets EVERY DAY!

Event Details:

Date: April 5-8, 2018

Venue: Florence, AZ

Address: 20585 E Price Station Rd, Florence, AZ 85132

For more information about Country Thunder, click here!