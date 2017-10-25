Kenny Chesney Trip Around The Sun Tour On Sale Now

Great news, Kenny Chesney fans! The laid back Country singer announced his Trip Around The Sun tour that’s coming to Chase Field on Saturday June 23, 2018 and we have your chance to buy tickets BEFORE they go on sale!

The Trip Around The Sun Tour will follow his newest album Live From No Shoes Nation, his second live album and first in over a decade. This tour will include such guests as Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, and Brandon Lay.

  • RADIO PRESALE: Ends Thursday, October 26 at 10pm
  • PASSWORD: TRIP
  • PUBLIC ON SALE: Friday, October 27 at 10am

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE

