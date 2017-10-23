Beat Nina for tickets to Luke Bryan!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to send you and a guest to see Luke Bryan at Ak-Chin on October 26!

Check out how to win below

How to Win:

Listen to KMLE this Monday through Thursday!

Listen to the new KMLE 107.9 all day this Monday through Thursday!

When you hear the cue, call 602-260-1079

Be the correct caller and “Beat Nina,” and the tickets are yours!

Event Details:

Date: October 26, 2017

Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

For more information, click here!