Beat Nina for tickets to Luke Bryan!

Filed Under: Beat Nina, KMLE 107.9, Luke Bryan

The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to send you and a guest to see Luke Bryan at Ak-Chin on October 26!

Check out how to win below

How to Win:

Listen to KMLE this Monday through Thursday!

  • Listen to the new KMLE 107.9 all day this Monday through Thursday!
  • When you hear the cue, call 602-260-1079
  • Be the correct caller and “Beat Nina,” and the tickets are yours!

Event Details:

  • Date: October 26, 2017
  • Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
  • Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

For more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests

Listen Live