Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Share New Duet ‘Break First’

By Scott T. Sterling

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have shared a new duet, “Break First.”

The couple have been performing the emotionally-charged song during their current Soul2Soul tour, and have finally revealed the studio version.

“Break First” is the latest song from Hill and McGraw’s upcoming duets album, The Rest of Our Life, which is due for release on Nov. 17.

Check out the latest from Faith and Tim below.