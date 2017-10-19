New Snickers Flavors Revealed!! [ALERT: YUMMY]

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Snickers is going to be releasing three new flavors of the famous candy bar but there is a catch.

You are going to have to wait.

Espresso, Fiery, and Salty & Sweet won’t be released until June of 2018!!  They will all still include peanuts, caramel, and chocolate, but the nougat inside will hold all of the new flavors.

The three new flavors are part of candy maker Mars’ “Hunger Bar” campaign, in which each Snickers bar flavor will be the antidote to a corresponding hangry feeling. Espresso solves the “Irritable,” Fiery fixes “Wimpy” and Salty & Sweet takes care of the “Indecisive.”

 

