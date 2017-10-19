Dolly Parton Details Hurricane Relief Efforts

By Jackson Dodd

Dolly Parton has announced that she is assisting with hurricane relief efforts in the United States and its territories.

The singer will be making a donation to the One America Appeal for Hurricane Relief, an organization launched by all five living former American Presidents to aid in relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey and has been expanded to include Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“After the tremendous outpouring of support my hometown received last winter after the wildfires raged through the area, I want to do my part to help other areas affected by natural disasters,” Parton said in a release. “I admire and respect this effort led by our Presidents so it is an honor for me to contribute to their work.”

Parton will also be providing 500,000 books through a partnership via Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, First Book, and Penguin Young Readers to those impacted by the hurricanes. Her foundation initially donated 165,000 books and the shipping costs so books could be made available to educators quickly.

“I know in the immediate aftermath of a disaster books are not the first thing people need or miss. But I also know from our past experience that after some time has passed, families, schools and libraries are eager to replenish their shelves, and their hearts, with books,” Parton said.

“First Book asked us to join with them to get the right books in the right hands at the right time and we were pleased to do so,” she added.