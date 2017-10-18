Miranda Lambert Says She’s a Bad Celebrity

By Anthony Donatelli

Miranda Lambert will be featured in the November issue of Redbook and she opened up on an array of personal things, including how she feels about being a celebrity.

Related: Miranda Lambert Invokes Healing Power of Music After Vegas Attack

“I’m not actually a very good famous person at all,” she told the magazine. “I hate cameras. I don’t love the spotlight. It was a big shocker to me that the music business is 80% business and 20% music. I was like, ‘I didn’t know I signed up for all this other stuff.'”

You can check out more of what Lambert had to say when the issue hits newsstands on October 24.