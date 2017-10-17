Old Dominion Announce 2018 Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Country crew Old Dominion is set to hit the road in the new year as they set out on the Happy Endings 2018 world tour.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off Feb. 1 with a string of Canadian shows before playing some shows Stateside followed by a trip to Europe.

“We can’t wait to get out there and see what kind of Old Dominion fans we have around the world,” singer Matthew Ramsey said in a press release. “It’s amazing when we hear from our fans out there — so we couldn’t be more excited to bring our music to them face to face.”

For the Canadian dates, Old Dominion will be joined by local acts, Washboard Union and Cold Creek Country. In America, Michael Ray and Brandon Lay will serve as the opening acts.

“I am such a fan of the music these guys are writing and creating,” Brandon Ray enthused, “and any time the band and I can play music with friends we’re also a fan of, it’s a good day.”

Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, Oct. 20, and are available here. More dates are expected to be announced.

See Old Dominion’s tour itinerary below.

02/01 – Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada @ Conexus Arts Centre

02/02 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Club Regent

02/03 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ TCU Place

02/05 – Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Grey Eagle Events Centre

02/06 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place

02/07 – Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada @ Enmax Centre

02/09 – Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada @ Sandman Centre

02/10 – Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford, Centre

02/11 – Penticton, British Columbia, Canada @ South Okanagan Centre

TBA – Redding, Calif. @ Redding Civic Center

02/16 – Central Point, Ore. @ Seven Feathers Event Center

02/17 – Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center

02/22 – Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center

02/23 – Billings, Mont. @ Shrine Auditorium

02/24 – Rapid City, S.D. @ Don Barnett Arena

03/09 – London, England, United Kingdom @ O2 Arena (C2C Festival)

03/10 – Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom @ 3Arena (C2C Festival)

03/11 – Dublin, Ireland @ SSE Hydro (C2C Festival)

03/16-17 – Ipswich, Queensland, Australia @ CMC Rocks

