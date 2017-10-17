Jake Owen & Kelsea Ballerini Featured In Animated Soundtrack!

Filed Under: animated, Jake Owen, Kelsea Ballerini, Movie, soundtrack, the star
(David Becker/Getty Images)

Sony Pictures Animation’s animated motion picture celebrating the timeless Nativity story, The Star, will hit theaters Nov. 17, and it features new songs from a couple of country favorites.

Country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Jake Owen make prominent appearances on the album, with Owen taking on the classic “What Child Is This” and Ballerini performing “Children Go Where I Send You.”

1. Mariah Carey, “The Star”
2. Kelsea Ballerini, “Children Go Where I Send You”
3. Kirk Franklin, “We Three Kings”
4. Fifth Harmony, “Can You See”
5. A Great Big World, “Life Is Good”
6. Zara Larsson, “Mary, Did You Know”
7. Yolanda Adams, “O Holy Night”
8. Saving Forever, “What Christmas Means to Me”
9. Jessie James Decker, “Breath of Heaven (Mary’s Song)
10. Casting Crowns, “His Eye Is on the Sparrow”
11. Jake Owen, “What Child Is This?”
12. Pentatonix, “Carol of the Bells”*

*digital-only bonus track

More from Chris and Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests

Listen Live