Jake Owen & Kelsea Ballerini Featured In Animated Soundtrack!

Sony Pictures Animation’s animated motion picture celebrating the timeless Nativity story, The Star, will hit theaters Nov. 17, and it features new songs from a couple of country favorites.

Country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Jake Owen make prominent appearances on the album, with Owen taking on the classic “What Child Is This” and Ballerini performing “Children Go Where I Send You.”

1. Mariah Carey, “The Star”

2. Kelsea Ballerini, “Children Go Where I Send You”

3. Kirk Franklin, “We Three Kings”

4. Fifth Harmony, “Can You See”

5. A Great Big World, “Life Is Good”

6. Zara Larsson, “Mary, Did You Know”

7. Yolanda Adams, “O Holy Night”

8. Saving Forever, “What Christmas Means to Me”

9. Jessie James Decker, “Breath of Heaven (Mary’s Song)

10. Casting Crowns, “His Eye Is on the Sparrow”

11. Jake Owen, “What Child Is This?”

12. Pentatonix, “Carol of the Bells”*

*digital-only bonus track