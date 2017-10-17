Carrie Underwood Reveals the One Animal She Doesn’t Like

By Anthony Donatelli

Carrie Underwood’s son Isaiah got to get up close and personal with a turtle over the weekend and while he enjoyed it, mom didn’t seem to share those same feelings.

Related: Carrie Underwood Details New ‘Storyteller’ Concert Film

“Fun fact: the only animal I do NOT like is a turtle. I’m fine with snakes and spiders and anything else that most people find scary, but turtles are NOT OK,” Underwood wrote in her Instagram caption.

“(That said I’ll still pull my car over to help one cross the road … even though I don’t like it),” she added. “I’m glad my son doesn’t share my feelings… #turtlesareweird #walkfaster #pleasedontbiteme.”