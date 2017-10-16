Kane Brown Buys His Mom a Car for Her Birthday

By Scott T. Sterling

While Kane Brown has been celebrating the chart-topping platinum success of his single, “What Ifs,” the singer made sure to give something back to the number one lady in his life.

“Her birthday was October 2, and of course, Vegas took place on the 1st,” he told Billboard about his mom’s concern after hearing about the Route 91 tragedy (Brown was not in the area). “So, she was worried sick all night, and then on her actual birthday, her car was repossessed. So, she didn’t have a car and was only making $9.75 an hour. Something came over me, and the next day, I thought ‘I’m going to go get my mother a car.'”

Brown went on to detail the process of buying the car, and choosing the perfect vehicle for his mother.

“I didn’t want to get her anything that I didn’t like,” he shared. “They kept trying to put me in something like a Prius, but I told them that my mom is cooler than that. I had to get her something that at least I would drive. I got her a Toyota Camry, and she started crying.”