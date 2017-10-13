Dolly Parton Channels Her Inner Child on New Album ‘I Believe in You’

By Scott T. Sterling

After decades as a country music icon, superstar Dolly Parton is releasing her very first children’s album, I Believe In You.

Out today in physical formats, I Believe In You allows Parton to indulge her love for kids and those that are young at heart.

“I try to write for people that can’t express themselves,” Parton explained during an exclusive interview about the new kid-friendly full-length.

Despite never having children of her own, Parton’s passion for kids is evident throughout her world, which includes a home awash in playgrounds, swimming pools and tree houses designed with kids in mind.

“I guess it wasn’t meant for me to have children, so everybody’s children can be mine,” the singer said, adding that if she did have kids she might not have been able to dedicate as much time to building her successful career.

The 71-year-old country legend thinks that one of the reasons children love her back is because of her larger-than-life appearance.

“Kids are attracted to me because I look like a cartoon and so because of that, I got their attention,” Parton shared. “I want to say something or do something and give them something that is meaningful.”

While creating I Believe in You, the music superstar found the child in herself.

“I go up to the tree houses or playgrounds where I play with the kids, and I would write the songs there. I just become a child myself and try to see through their eyes and think through their thoughts.”