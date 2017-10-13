Breaking Bad Home Owner Puts Up Fence To Stop Pizza Tosses

A New Mexico woman who owns the famous Breaking Bad house has had it with people tossing pizzas on her roof. So to combat the issue she’s erecting a six-foot-tall fence around the property.

In “Caballo Sin Nobre,” the third episode of the third season of Breaking Bad, character Walter White flings a pizza on the roof of his home.

It’s been seven years since the episode has aired and fans still visit the real-life Albuquerque home – owned by the Quintana family – and fling their own pizzas like a frisbee onto the roof.

The fence is expected to be completed soon, but fans of the show have still attempted to climb around it to snap pics of the home!