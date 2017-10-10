Watch Chris Stapleton Cover Tom Petty’s ‘Learning to Fly’

By Scott T. Sterling

As artist tributes to the late rock legend Tom Petty continue to pour in, country star Chris Stapleton has added his own into the mix.

Stapleton was performing in Moline, IL, last week (Oct. 5) when he rolled out a version of Petty’s 1991 hit, “Learning to Fly.”

“I had the opportunity to play with Tom Petty earlier this year and the last thing he said to me was, ‘I hope we get an opportunity to do this again,'” Stapleton explained to the crowd before playing his somber reworking of the tune. “And I left there thinking that we might. And I sure am sad that I won’t get to.”

Watch fan footage of Chris Stapleton’s live take on “Learning to Fly” below.