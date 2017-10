The new KMLE at 107.9 wants to hook you up with advanced screening passes to Only the Brave!

How to Win:

Listen to the new KMLE this Monday through Friday!

Listen to Chris and Nina this Monday through Friday!

to Chris and Nina this Monday through Friday! When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

Date: Monday, October 16, 2017

Venue: Harkins Tempe Marketplace

Address: 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy #1160, Tempe, AZ 85281

For more information about the movie, click here!