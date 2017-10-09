Win tickets to Balloon Spooktacular Festival!

The new KMLE at 107.9 wants to send you and the family to the Balloon Spooktacular Festival at Salt River Fields on October 27-28!

How to Win:

Listen to the new KMLE this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Chris and Nina this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details: 

Date: Friday, October 27, 2017 and Saturday, October 28, 2017
Venue: Salt River Fields
Address: 7555 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

For more information about the movie, click here!

