Beat Nina for Tickets to see Alabama!

Filed Under: Alabama, Beat Nina, KMLE 107.9

The New KMLE at 107.9 is giving away 2 tickets to see Alabama at Talking Stick Resort in November!

How to Win:

Listen to “Beat Nina” on the New KMLE all this week!

  • Listen to Chris & Nina in the mornings this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079
  • Be the selected caller and Beat Nina for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: November 12, 2017
  • Venue: Talking Stick Resort
  • Address: 9800 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

For more information, click here!

More from Alana Lynn
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests

Listen Live