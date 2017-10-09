Mega Prize Minute: Randy Houser!

Chris and Nina want to hook you up with tickets to see Randy Houser at the Arizona State Fair in October, plus meet & greets!

Check out how to win below.

How to Win:

Play MEGA PRIZE MINUTE with Chris & Nina!

Listen to Chris & Nina weekday mornings on the New KMLE @ 107.9 from 5:30a-10a!

When given the cue, call 602-260-1079 to be the correct caller.

Play and win Chris & Nina’s “Mega Prize Minute” game and you’re going to win the Mega prize!

You’ll have 60 seconds to correctly answer 10 questions that Chris & Nina came up with. If you answer wrong at any point, you’re out. Questions will remain the same and in the same order until all 10 questions are answered correctly within 60 seconds.

Event Details:

Date: October 19, 2017

Venue: AZ State Fair

Address: 1826 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85007

For more information, click here!