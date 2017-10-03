Names Of Victims In Las Vegas Massacre Being Released

It has been less than 48 hours since tragedy struck Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas and names are slowly being released to the public.

NOTE: This is not all of the deceased victims, but a list of names that have been released to the public:

Sonny Melton, a 29-year-old nurse

Charleston Hartfield, 34, was the off-duty Las Vegas police officer

Jessica Klymchuk, 28, of Valleyview, Alberta in Canada, was a librarian and the single mother of four children

Adrian Murfitt

Quinton Robbins, 20, worked as a recreation assistant for his local authority in his hometown Henderson, Nevada

Lisa Romero, a school secretary from Gallup, New Mexico

Jordan McIldoon, 23, a mechanic apprentice from British Columbia, Canada

Denise Salmon Burditus, from Martinsburg West Virginia, died in the arms of her husband Tony, her “high school sweetheart”

Angie Gomez was a former pupil of a high school in Riverside, California

Bailey Schweitzer, 20, from Bakersfield , California

Rachael Parker was a records technician with the Manhattan Beach Police Department in California, where she worked for 10 years

Sandy Casey, 35, a special education teacher

Rhonda LeRocque, a minister’s wife, from Massachusetts

Jennifer Topaz Irvine was a family law attorney based in San Diego

Jenny Parks was a teacher with Westside Union School District in Califonia

Susan Smith, 53, was a school office manager in Simi Valley, California

Neysa Tonks, of Las Vegas, who worked at Technologent, an Irvine, California-based technology company

John Phippen was with his son Travis when the shooting happened. Mr Phippen was killed while Travis, a medic who tried to save his father, was shot in the arm

Dana Gardner Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk’s office for 26 years

Carrie Barnette 34-year-old, an employee of Walt Disneyland in Anaheim, was shot in the chest

Chris Roybal, 28, of Southern California, was a Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan

Thomas Day Jr., 54, of Riverside, California, a home builder, went to the festival with his four children

Hannah Ahlers, a 35-year-old mother of three from Murrieta, California

Melissa Ramierez, from California

Jack Beaton, from California

Michael Anderson

Austin Davis, from California

Brennan Stewart 30-year-old, from Vegas

Dorene Anderson, 49, from Alaska

Kurt Von Tillow 55-year-old