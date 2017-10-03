Names Of Victims In Las Vegas Massacre Being Released

It has been less than 48 hours since tragedy struck Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas and names are slowly being released to the public.
NOTE: This is not all of the deceased victims, but a list of names that have been released to the public:
Sonny Melton, a 29-year-old nurse
Charleston Hartfield, 34, was the off-duty Las Vegas police officer
Jessica Klymchuk, 28, of Valleyview, Alberta in Canada, was a librarian and the single mother of four children
Adrian Murfitt
Quinton Robbins, 20, worked as a recreation assistant for his local authority in his hometown Henderson, Nevada
Lisa Romero, a school secretary from Gallup, New Mexico
Jordan McIldoon, 23, a mechanic apprentice from British Columbia, Canada
Denise Salmon Burditus, from Martinsburg West Virginia, died in the arms of her husband Tony, her “high school sweetheart”
Angie Gomez was a former pupil of a high school in Riverside, California
Bailey Schweitzer, 20, from Bakersfield , California
Rachael Parker was a records technician with the Manhattan Beach Police Department in California, where she worked for 10 years
Sandy Casey, 35, a special education teacher
Rhonda LeRocque, a minister’s wife, from Massachusetts
Jennifer Topaz Irvine was a family law attorney based in San Diego
Jenny Parks was a teacher with Westside Union School District in Califonia
Susan Smith, 53, was a school office manager in Simi Valley, California
Neysa Tonks, of Las Vegas, who worked at Technologent, an Irvine, California-based technology company
John Phippen was with his son Travis when the shooting happened. Mr Phippen was killed while Travis, a medic who tried to save his father, was shot in the arm
Dana Gardner Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk’s office for 26 years
Carrie Barnette 34-year-old, an employee of Walt Disneyland in Anaheim, was shot in the chest
Chris Roybal, 28, of Southern California, was a Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan
Thomas Day Jr., 54, of Riverside, California, a home builder, went to the festival with his four children
Hannah Ahlers, a 35-year-old mother of three from Murrieta, California
Melissa Ramierez, from California
Jack Beaton, from California
Michael Anderson
Austin Davis, from California
Brennan Stewart 30-year-old, from Vegas
Dorene Anderson, 49, from Alaska
Kurt Von Tillow 55-year-old