Jason Aldean has cancelled his weekend tour stops in California out of respect for the victims in the tragedy this past weekend in Las Vegas.

In a post minutes ago on Facebook, Aldean said, “I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do.”

His scheduled performances scheduled for Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim this weekend will be canceled and tickets refunded.

