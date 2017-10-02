Luke Combs Gives First-Person Account of Las Vegas Shooting

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Luke Combs called in to the TODAY show this morning (Oct. 2) to give his first-person account of the tragic shooting at the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas.

Combs explained that he was backstage talking to a fan when they heard the barrage of gunfire, at first thinking it was part of the onstage pyrotechnics.

“We didn’t know it was coming from the hotel, and I had to made a beeline back towards the main stage to get out,” he related to hosts Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer. “Our bus was across the street, and I made it there. Luckily, we were able to locate the rest of our band and crew. It felt like the shooting was happening far away, but unbeknownst to me it was very close.”

“It’s obviously disturbing to know that he was up there just waiting for his opportunity,” continued. “At the same time, I don’t want to be scared or put any of my shows on hold. That’s what people like him want. We need to be able to move forward and not things like this affect our daily lives.”